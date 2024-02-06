Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute

ST. LOUIS -- An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting documents is headed to an appellate court.

At issue is a lawsuit filed by St. Louis attorney Elad Gross against Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration challenging a $3,618 bill he received last year to process an open records request related to Republican former Gov. Eric Greitens, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District has not scheduled a hearing.

Parson's office based the bill on an estimated 90 hours of staff processing time at $40 per hour.

Transparency advocates -- including the Missouri Press Association, the Freedom Center of Missouri, the ACLU of Missouri, and the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project -- filed briefs opposing the government's ability to charge attorneys fees for records. They say those fees can drive up the cost of records requests by thousands of dollars and aren't authorized under the Sunshine Law.

"When the public governmental body demands payment of a significant cost for the access, it is the equivalent of denying access to the public," said Jean Maneke, legal counsel for the Missouri Press Association.