Court says Missouri lawmakers wrongly cut judge's salary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers violated the state constitution when they eliminated funding for the salary of an administrative law judge who was accused of discrimination and retaliation, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The unanimous ruling said lawmakers violated the constitution's separation of powers by using the 2019 budget to try to force the executive branch to fire Administrative Law Judge Larry Rebman.

Rebman had been director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations under former Gov. Jay Nixon until he was appointed by Nixon to the administrative judgeship in March 2013 as allegations arose against him. The state later agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle lawsuits claiming Rebman created a hostile work environment and discriminated against older female employees in the labor department. Rebman denied wrongdoing and remained in his role as an administrative law judge, which handles claims for workers' compensation cases.