Court rules for Missouri trooper in Iowa man's drowning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court has ruled the former superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol overstepped her authority when she fired a trooper who was driving a boat when a handcuffed Iowa man fell out and drowned.
The appeals court Tuesday sent the case back to the patrol to determine proper punishment for Trooper Anthony Piercy in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported a patrol review board recommended Piercy be reinstated but transferred out of the Jefferson City troop. But former Superintendent Sandra Karsten fired Piercy in 2017.
Piercy is still fighting to have his law license reinstated after it was revoked twice. A hearing on the appeal is scheduled for early next month.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.