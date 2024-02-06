Court rules for Missouri trooper in Iowa man's drowning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court has ruled the former superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol overstepped her authority when she fired a trooper who was driving a boat when a handcuffed Iowa man fell out and drowned.

The appeals court Tuesday sent the case back to the patrol to determine proper punishment for Trooper Anthony Piercy in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, at the Lake of the Ozarks.