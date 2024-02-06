All sections
August 22, 2019

Court rules for Missouri trooper in Iowa man's drowning

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court has ruled the former superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol overstepped her authority when she fired a trooper who was driving a boat when a handcuffed Iowa man fell out and drowned.

The appeals court Tuesday sent the case back to the patrol to determine proper punishment for Trooper Anthony Piercy in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported a patrol review board recommended Piercy be reinstated but transferred out of the Jefferson City troop. But former Superintendent Sandra Karsten fired Piercy in 2017.

Piercy is still fighting to have his law license reinstated after it was revoked twice. A hearing on the appeal is scheduled for early next month.

State News
