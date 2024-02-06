A court victory for Ameren Missouri could mean schools lose out, according to one Cape Girardeau County official.

County Assessor Bob Adams said the initial dispute was in 2013 between Ameren Missouri and 16 counties, including Cape Girardeau County.

Discrepancies relating to the methodology used to determine valuation, specifically dealing with the depreciation of property and resultant taxes on the valuation were the main points of contention, according to court documents.

The assessment of natural-gas distribution lines was too high, Ameren argued, and paid the property taxes under protest.

That tax revenue is being held in escrow until the case is resolved, Adams said.

The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in favor of Ameren's appeal after a trial court decision in September 2016. That ruling by Stoddard County Circuit Judge Stephen Mitchell ruled in favor of Cape Girardeau County and concluded a "depreciation of over 50 percent" had been applied by the county assessor's office.

To the public, this decision won't have much of an effect, Adams said.

"When this whole thing started, the first question we asked [when] Ameren wanted this reduction was, 'Will you reduce the rates to the citizens in our community, if you're going to get a significant tax reduction?' They said no, it will not affect rates."

For the public, he doesn't see much advantage except one significant downside.

"If they prevail, it'll cost the schools (in the county) $250,000, $260,000 a year," Adams said, and estimated the escrow account now holds about $1.2 million. Most of that is tax money that would be paid to the Cape Girardeau School District.

Entities that receive tax revenue, particularly public schools, can't touch the money until the case is decided in the county's favor, Adams said.

"If we prevail, it will be released to the schools," Adams added.

Adams said this has been a long, frustrating fight.

"The statutes are clear to us, and we're within them," he said. "What they [Ameren Missouri] are asking for is to create a different classification for real estate, which is unconstitutional" against the Missouri Constitution.