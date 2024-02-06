Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their mansion during a protest have pulled a gun before in defense of their property, according to an affidavit in an ongoing case.

As demonstrators marched near the Renaissance palazzo-style home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Sunday, video posted online showed him wielding a long-barreled gun and her with a small handgun. No shots were fired.

The protesters, estimated at around 500 racially mixed people, were passing the house on the way to the nearby home of Mayor Lyda Krewson. The protest was among dozens in St. Louis since George Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis.

The McCloskeys -- he's 63 and she's 61 -- are personal injury lawyers and their home is on a private street called Portland Place in St. Louis' well-to-do Central West End. Their attorney, Albert Watkins, said the couple are long-time civil rights advocates and support the message of the Black Lives Matter movement. He said they grabbed their guns when two or three protesters -- who were white -- violently threatened the couple, and their property and that of their neighbors.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said her office was working with police to investigate, saying she was alarmed because "peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault."

The McCloskeys and the trustees of Portland Place are involved in a three-year legal dispute over a small piece of property. The McCloskeys claim they own it, but the trustees say it belongs to the neighborhood.

A judge on Monday ruled against motions from both sides to end the case without a trial. Details about the legal case were first reported Thursday by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.