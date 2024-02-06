Court OKs Missouri right-to-work ballot rundowns by Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri appellate judges are reinstating descriptions of initiative petitions against right-to-work laws that were approved by the former Democratic secretary of state.

The Missouri Court of Appeals’ Western District on Tuesday ruled eight of 10 original summaries of the petitions were sufficient. Judges added wording to two.

At issue are a series of ballot initiatives by state AFL-CIO president Mike Louis, who wants a public vote on right to work.