Court of Appeals to be held at Southeast

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hold its Southern Division docket at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University.
The three cases will be open to the public and will be heard in Glenn Auditorium in Dempster Hall.
Each side's attorney will argue for about 15 minutes for a total of about 30 minutes per case, according to a university news release.
The court has held dockets at Southeast on six previous occasions, according to the release.
After the cases are heard, the public is invited to stay for a question-and-answer session about courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.
Pertinent address:
Dempster Hall, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
