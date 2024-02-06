Court: Much of ex-inmate's $200,000 deal to go to victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A convicted car thief who injured himself while playing basketball in federal prison won $200,000 from the U.S. government, but it appears most of that money will go to his victims.

That's because the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a district judge's ruling more than $145,000 of Kappelle Simpson-El's payout from his lawsuit against the U.S. government go toward the $433,000 he's been ordered to repay the car dealers he helped victimize and their insurers.

Since his 2014 release from prison, court records show, Simpson-El has paid at least 5 percent of his gross monthly income toward paying off that debt.

The 42-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas, was convicted in 2008 of 25 felony counts related to what prosecutors said was his role as leader of a group that stole cars from dealerships in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.