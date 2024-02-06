Court: Medical marijuana license applications not secret

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State regulators cannot keep information from medical marijuana license applications secret, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The Western District of the Court of Appeals ruled in a lawsuit filed by a California-based company that was denied an application to cultivate cannabis as part of Missouri's medical marijuana industry.

The court said it would be "unreasonable and absurd" to keep the applications secret from companies trying to determine why their applications to grow, distribute or sell marijuana were denied, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana in 2018. Since then, more than 800 companies that were denied licenses have appealed and are asking an administrative hearing commission to determine whether the scoring system used to award licenses was fair.

The state's scoring system and rollout of the program also has drawn criticism from state lawmakers, with many of the concerns involving the state's decision to hire a private company to score applications for licenses.

In the lawsuit ruled Tuesday, Kings Garden Midwest, which had sought a cannabis cultivation license, said the state's scoring process was "arbitrary and capricious in that other applicants were awarded more points for the same and/or similar answers provided by Kings Garden."