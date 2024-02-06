Court effort to reinstate Missouri education official fails

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan on Tuesday said he wouldn't undo the ouster of former Education commissioner Margie Vandeven. A Springfield teacher had filed the lawsuit and accused the State Board of Education of violating open meeting laws during private discussions leading up to Vandeven's firing.

Vandeven was ousted in December after Gov. Eric Greitens stacked the education board with his appointees in an attempt to remove her.