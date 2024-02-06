Court documents filed last week provide detailed accounts of the events surrounding the multiple felony crimes allegedly committed by two occupants of a green 1993 Ford F-150, which led officers on a pursuit Jan. 18 spanning more than 10 miles in two states.

Charles A. Franz Photo courtesy of Pulaski County Detention Center

Probable-cause statements written by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office identify Charles A. Franz, 31, of Yuba City, California, as the driver of the vehicle and 25-year-old Cameron W. Cook of Scott City as the passenger.

Cameron W. Cook Photo courtesy of Pulaski County Detention Center

The charges against Franz in Missouri and Illinois carry a combined maximum sentence of more than 175 years. The charges against Cook in both states carry a combined 135 years.

In Alexander County, Illinois, Franz and Cook are both charged with three class X felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm by knowingly shooting at peace officers performing their duties. Franz faces an additional class 2 felony count of disarming a police officer.

Each of the three class X felony counts in Illinois carry a mandatory imprisonment of 10 to 45 years, and the class 2 felony count is punishable by three to seven years in state prison.

In Cape Girardeau County, Franz also faces one class A felony count of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years, and one class E felony count of resisting arrest, which is punishable by up to four years.

In the days following the crime spree, probable-cause statements and other court documents have outlined a detailed timeline of the two men’s alleged criminal actions during the chase.

This graphic generated with Google Maps details the events of the Jan. 18 police chase, which began in Cape Girardeau, where the driver, Charles A. Franz, allegedly rammed a police patrol unit, and ended in Alexander County, Illinois, after the passenger, Cameron W. Cook, allegedly fired multiple shots at responding officers. information is based on Cape Girardeau and Alexander County, Illinois, probable-cause statements.(1) Cape Girardeau K-9 officer Jonathan Brotz performs a traffic stop on a green 1993 Ford F-150 traveling south on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.(2) The driver flees the traffic stop and attempts to evade police by turning off the truck's lights.(3) The truck fails to yield to oncoming traffic on South Sprigg Street, then drives north in the southbound lane of Fountain Street near the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.(4) The driver enters the parking lot of a convenience store at 340 S. Sprigg St. at a high rate of speed, then rams into a Cape Girardeau police patrol unit on South Sprigg Street.(5) The suspects cross the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Alexander County, Illinois, where the pursuit reaches speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.(6) The passenger fires a shotgun at pursuing police officers on two occasions.(7) The truck loses its driver's side rear tire and spins out in a field near McClure, Illinois. Franz allegedly attempts to disarm a member of the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, but is prevented from doing so and placed under arrest. Cook allegedly attempts to flee on foot, but is apprehended after falling 15 to 20 yards away.

An ordinary stop

In a Jan. 18 probable-cause statement, Cape Girardeau K-9 officer Jonathan Brotz wrote he was traveling south on Kingshighway behind a green 1993 Ford F-150 at approximately 10:55 p.m. near Southern Expressway.

The K-9 officer stated he observed the truck crossing the center line on Kingshighway and ran the vehicle’s license plate. When the license plate returned as registered to a 2005 Dodge, Brotz activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the statement, the Ford F-150 came to a stop on Kingshighway north of Silver Springs Road, and the Cape Girardeau officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

As he shined his flashlight on the truck, it sped off.

“It turned what they thought was going to be a routine traffic stop to a failure to yield inside the city,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said Wednesday.

Brotz remained in pursuit of the vehicle as it continued south on Kingshighway until reaching Silver Springs Road where it made a U-turn and began traveling north on Kingshighway, according to the statement.

Situation escalates

The suspects turned east onto Southern Expressway, then north onto South West End Boulevard, Brotz wrote, where the driver turned off the truck’s lights in an attempt to evade police. At Missouri Highway 74, the suspects turned right and began traveling east toward the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

Into oncoming traffic

An oncoming car traveling south on South Sprigg Street had to “slam on their brakes to avoid a collision” as the truck drove through a red light at the intersection and continued east on Highway 74, Brotz wrote.

The pursuit continued east on Highway 74, and near the Emerson Bridge, the truck turned left and began traveling north onto Fountain Street.

According to the statement, the truck crossed into the southbound lane of Fountain Street while turning and drove into oncoming traffic near the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Reaching the roundabout on Fountain Street, the vehicle then turned west onto Morgan Oak Street and approached South Sprigg Street, Brotz wrote.

The truck entered a parking lot at 340 S. Sprigg St. at “a high rate of speed” and then entered South Sprigg Street going south, according to the statement.

Police vehicle rammed

It was at this time another Cape Girardeau officer who was in the pursuit ended up side-by-side with the suspect vehicle, Brotz stated.

Brotz observed the truck swerve toward the patrol unit, striking it, and causing the officer to lose control of his patrol unit, according to the statement.

At the Cape Girardeau Public Works parking lot Wednesday, Hann showed what damages were done to the police vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle saw the officer and attempted to, I assume, disable the vehicle by ramming it intentionally and then driving the officer back several feet on the roadway,” Hann said.

The officer inside the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be checked out, Hann said, and was released with minor injuries.