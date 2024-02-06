Court backs Missouri ban on using public funds for campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a law banning the use of public funds for campaigning.

Several cities in 2019 sued to overturn the law against using public resources to support candidates or ballot measures. The cities argued the law unconstitutionally limited public officials' free speech.

A lower court judge sided with cities, but Supreme Court judges ruled unanimously that while the law limits the use of public funding, it does not limit free speech.