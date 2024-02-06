Couple teaches sign language to help spread Gospel to hearing impaired

The word of the Lord fell on deaf ears Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, but the message of the Gospel was understood by all in attendance thanks to members of the World Lutheran Deaf Outreach.

The sign-language services concluded a weekend-long Jesus Signs workshop led by the Rev. John Reinke, which taught how to share the Gospel on multiple levels with the hearing-impaired and equip local congregations with the necessary skills to reach deaf members of the community.

Beginning Friday with a 4 p.m. social and workshop from 5 to 9 p.m., the ministry taught ABCD, A Bible Curriculum Deaf ï¿½ which continued Saturday with workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. before concluding Sunday with worship services at 7:45, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m.

Reinke developed the curriculum through a partnership with other deaf Christians and pastors to help lead people into the deaf Catechism through basic Bible knowledge and into advanced studies.

ï¿½We get [local faith leaders] started and then they can take it and keep on teaching it,ï¿½ Reinke said. ï¿½All the materials are adapted specifically for a deaf person ï¿½ weï¿½ve got videos so they can watch the videos and see how to sign concepts.ï¿½

Naida Roscovius uses sign language to translate a song during a worship service Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

One of the biggest difficulties for deaf ministries is conveying religious concepts through sign language, according to Reinke.

ï¿½A lot of people think signing is just taking English and you sign it, but itï¿½s not,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½One thing is vocabulary ï¿½ a lot of times you may have one word, but signing it takes a whole sentence because of all the stuff thatï¿½s packed into it. So itï¿½s not just word for word. What you have to do is take the whole thing youï¿½re talking about and draw the picture. When you watch somebody sign, theyï¿½re painting the picture with the way theyï¿½re signing, with their body movement ï¿½ everything. So thatï¿½s where we come in and help equip people to do that.ï¿½