KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City couple claims in a federal lawsuit state requirements for foster parents who own guns violate their constitutional rights.

Foster parents in Missouri are not prohibited from possessing firearms if they are otherwise legally allowed to do so. But the Missouri Department of Social Services imposes several restrictions on them, The Kansas City Star reported. The rules include storing firearms and ammunition separately, keeping firearms locked in areas inaccessible to children, and keeping firearms in a locked area in any vehicle transporting a foster child.

James and Julie Attaway, who have one foster child in their home and plan to have more, argue in their lawsuit the restrictions prevent them from possessing or carrying "loaded functional firearms."

The Attaways say they fear losing their foster son if they don't comply with restrictions. The not-for-profit Second Amendment Foundation joined the Attaways in the lawsuit.