Couple charged in beating death at Brick's

This story has been edited to correct the charges brought against Brenda and Rickey Holt.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities say a highly intoxicated Brick's Off-Road Park patron died after being severely beaten inside the park Saturday night by the parents of a young boy he was accused of physically striking.

Joe Girard of Oak Ridge was killed during the eighth annual Trucks Gone Wild event, which ran from Thursday through Sunday at the County Road 484 park.

On Sunday, Brenda Michelle Holt, 40, and Rickey Brunell Holt, 39, both of Bunker, Missouri, were charged with causing Girard's death.

The Holts were charged with felony voluntary manslaughter.

An autopsy performed Monday morning by Dr. Russell Deidiker in Farmington, Missouri, showed the 41-year-old died from asphyxiation, Butler County Coroner Andy Moore said.

"Even though Mr. Girard was physically assaulted and struck several times in the head and face area, that is not the cause of death, and it's very likely he would have survived those injuries," Moore said.

Due to the blunt-force trauma directly to Girard's neck, Moore said, his hyoid bone was broken, and his larynx was fractured.

"These particular injuries rendered him unable to breath," said Moore, who indicated samples were taken for toxicology analysis. Those results typically take six to eight weeks to be returned.

Girard was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Moore said.

At some point, Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said, Girard, who witnesses described as being highly intoxicated, "stormed through a camp and either punched or slapped a 12-year-old boy.