County's vaccination rate falls behind state, nation

A few months ago, Cape Girardeau County had one of highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri, but that is no longer the case.

"Interest (in vaccinations) has waned a little bit, quite a bit actually, from where it was in December," Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center told the center's Board of Trustees at the board's monthly meeting Tuesday.

As of this week, Wernsman said 34.9% of the county's residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while about 30.5% are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

"But the county is falling a little below the State of Missouri and the United States for vaccine doses," she said.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this week about 61% of the nation's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose and half the nation is now fully vaccinated.

In Missouri, 41.5% of the population has received at least one dose and 33.7% of the state is fully vaccinated, according to the state's latest vaccination tracking data.

In Cape Girardeau County, there have been 9,544 reported cases of COVID-19 and 134 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. As of Tuesday, there were just 12 active cases in the county and the county's 14-day coronavirus positivity rate had fallen to 4.9%, substantially below where it was for much of last year.