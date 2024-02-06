County's use-tax revenue up 66 percent from a year ago

While Cape Girardeau County sales-tax revenue for 2017 is down slightly from the first nine months in 2016, the county use-tax collections is significantly higher than last year's first nine months.
Sales-tax revenue has been trending mostly lower this year, which is in line with national trends, county treasurer Roger Hudson said.
This year to date, county sales tax is down almost 1 percent overall and has been down five of the last nine months. The county saw a big July, when sales tax revenue was up almost 18 percent over the previous July.
Because of timing and reporting requirements, monthly reports can vary widely. But nine months into 2017, Cape Girardeau County is showing a decline in sales-tax revenue from a a year ago.
Hudson called the decrease in sales tax "not significant totally."
The county budgeted for flat sales-tax revenue in 2017, Hudson said.
"I anticipate next month it'll be up a little bit," Hudson said.
The use tax, on the other hand, has brought in a total revenue of nearly $800,000 so far in 2017, a 66 percent increase over the total to date in September 2016.
Hudson said the use-tax funds go toward the capital-improvement fund established by Proposition 1 on the ballot in 2015.
"The main project going forward would be the justice center to be build next to the jail [in Jackson], courtrooms and room for the circuit clerk and prosecutor," Hudson said.
The project also involves renovating the old courthouse, which needs new heating and air conditioning systems among other improvements, Hudson said.
Rearranging drug court, the public administrator and other offices into the existing courthouse building are also part of the project, Hudson said.
The use tax is paid based on out of state purchases, Hudson said.
"What's striking is it's up 66 percent versus last year," he said, adding it's possible it's the effect of Amazon.com because it now is establishing a nexus in Missouri.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.