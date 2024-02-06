County's use-tax revenue up 66 percent from a year ago

While Cape Girardeau County sales-tax revenue for 2017 is down slightly from the first nine months in 2016, the county use-tax collections is significantly higher than last year's first nine months.

Sales-tax revenue has been trending mostly lower this year, which is in line with national trends, county treasurer Roger Hudson said.

This year to date, county sales tax is down almost 1 percent overall and has been down five of the last nine months. The county saw a big July, when sales tax revenue was up almost 18 percent over the previous July.

Because of timing and reporting requirements, monthly reports can vary widely. But nine months into 2017, Cape Girardeau County is showing a decline in sales-tax revenue from a a year ago.

Hudson called the decrease in sales tax "not significant totally."

The county budgeted for flat sales-tax revenue in 2017, Hudson said.

"I anticipate next month it'll be up a little bit," Hudson said.

The use tax, on the other hand, has brought in a total revenue of nearly $800,000 so far in 2017, a 66 percent increase over the total to date in September 2016.

Hudson said the use-tax funds go toward the capital-improvement fund established by Proposition 1 on the ballot in 2015.