County's jobless rate dips; 3 times higher than 2019

The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County dropped by more than half a percentage point in May but remained more than three times higher than it was during the same month last year.

Data released Thursday by Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations listed Cape County's jobless rate in May at 8.9%, down from 9.5% reported for the county in April when 5,011 county residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits.

The lower unemployment rate reflects the gradual reopening last month of many businesses in the county -- such as restaurants and retail stores -- which had been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employment by those businesses were enough to compensate for the 1,354 initial unemployment claims filed in Cape County in May.

Still, Cape County's 8.9% jobless rate last month was more than three times greater than the 2.8% rate recorded in May 2019 and more than four times above the October 2018 rate of 1.9%, which was the lowest monthly jobless rate recorded in the county in more than a decade.

The county's 9.5% and 8.6% unemployment rates in April and May, respectively, were higher than any months in the past dozen years, including the months that followed by economic recession that began in 2008.

During that period, the county's monthly unemployment rate typically fell between 5% and 8% and topped out at 8.2% in January 2011.

Adjoining counties

Unemployment rates in Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties also improved in May compared to April.

In Scott County, the jobless rate dipped 0.3% in May, going from 7.6% in April when 2,053 claims were filed for unemployment benefits to 7.3% last month. The number of first-time claims in May dropped to 691 in Scott County.

Bollinger County's unemployment rate fell 1.2% from April to May, from 9.6% to 8.4%. The number of first-time unemployment filings in the county also fell significantly, from 526 in April to 163 last month.