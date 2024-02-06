A communications tower at the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will soon be taken down and the antenna relocated to the top of a water tank in Jackson.

According to Mark Winkler, director of emergency management for Cape Girardeau County, the current tower is dilapidated and outdated.

Winkler said a professional tower company deemed the tower unsafe and structurally unfit to climb. The tower's frame is twisted in one part. Some of its connecting bolts rusted. Winkler estimated the tower was built in the 1980s.

"The prudent move was to remove any potential problem," Winkler said.

Cape Girardeau County partnered with the City of Jackson to place the tower's antenna on top of a water tank in Jackson along with another antenna for Jackson Police Department.

Jackson Public Works is currently re-painting the tank in advance of the antenna's placement. As soon as painting is completed, Wireless USA will install the antennas at the top of the water tank and run coaxial cable down to a portable equipment room Cape Girardeau County EMA established at the site, Winkler said.