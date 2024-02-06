All sections
NewsNovember 23, 2021

County to remove communications tower, relocate antenna to Jackson water tank

A communications tower at the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will soon be taken down and the antenna relocated to the top of a water tank in Jackson. According to Mark Winkler, director of emergency management for Cape Girardeau County, the current tower is dilapidated and outdated...

Monica Obradovic
Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management will shift communications from a 1980s-era tower at the old Courthouse in Jackson to an outfitted water tank in December.
Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management will shift communications from a 1980s-era tower at the old Courthouse in Jackson to an outfitted water tank in December.Jeff Long

A communications tower at the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will soon be taken down and the antenna relocated to the top of a water tank in Jackson.

According to Mark Winkler, director of emergency management for Cape Girardeau County, the current tower is dilapidated and outdated.

Winkler said a professional tower company deemed the tower unsafe and structurally unfit to climb. The tower's frame is twisted in one part. Some of its connecting bolts rusted. Winkler estimated the tower was built in the 1980s.

"The prudent move was to remove any potential problem," Winkler said.

Cape Girardeau County partnered with the City of Jackson to place the tower's antenna on top of a water tank in Jackson along with another antenna for Jackson Police Department.

Jackson Public Works is currently re-painting the tank in advance of the antenna's placement. As soon as painting is completed, Wireless USA will install the antennas at the top of the water tank and run coaxial cable down to a portable equipment room Cape Girardeau County EMA established at the site, Winkler said.

Winkler said the transition would begin promptly after painting has finished in early December.

The water tank's height and location cancels the need to build an entirely new tower, Winkler said. It's located behind Mondi off Highway 61 in Jackson.

Earlier this year, Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved a $118,306 contract with Wireless USA to complete the project.

The Southeast Missourian previously reported a $55,442 grant from the Delta Regional Authority will cover a portion of the project's cost. Cape Girardeau County's capital improvements budget will cover the rest of needed funding.

The tower is primarily used by the Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management, according to Winkler. He said the transition will not disrupt communications.

"There will be no disconnection of services at this location until the water tower site is up and running and tested," Winkler said. "Once communications work through the water tower, we will disconnect from the old tower and the tower will be removed."

Local News
