August 29, 2017
County tax rates mostly unchanged
Cape Girardeau County tax rates are mostly unchanged from fiscal year 2016, but the general-revenue tax rate rose. County auditor Pete Frazier said the new rate for 2017 will be 7.19 cents per $100 assessed valution, up from 2016's 5.06 cents. The county tax rate to fund the sheltered workshop remains at 5.53 cents per $100 assessed valuation,...
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County tax rates are mostly unchanged from fiscal year 2016, but the general-revenue tax rate rose.

County auditor Pete Frazier said the new rate for 2017 will be 7.19 cents per $100 assessed valution, up from 2016's 5.06 cents.

The county tax rate to fund the sheltered workshop remains at 5.53 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

The senior services tax rate at 4.78 cents per $100 assessed valuation and mental health tax rate at 7.72 cents are unchanged from 2016.

Also remaining unchanged is the tax rate of zero for the road and bridge fund.

Together, the tax levies total just over 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

