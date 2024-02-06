County tax rates mostly unchanged

Cape Girardeau County tax rates are mostly unchanged from fiscal year 2016, but the general-revenue tax rate rose.

County auditor Pete Frazier said the new rate for 2017 will be 7.19 cents per $100 assessed valution, up from 2016's 5.06 cents.

The county tax rate to fund the sheltered workshop remains at 5.53 cents per $100 assessed valuation.