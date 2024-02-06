Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to be distributed, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning county residents to be on the lookout for possible scams.

According to Windbigler there have not been any COVID vaccine scams in the area so far, but by preemptively preparing citizens he hopes it can help reduce the risk of them occurring locally.

"We're hoping that by getting information out beforehand that it will curb a problem before it starts," Windbigler said.

Some signs of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams include being asked to pay out of pocket to receive the vaccine, being asked to pay to be added to a waiting list or gain early access, marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine at a cost and advertisements for vaccines through social media, email, telephone calls, online or from unsolicited or unknown sources.

"I think the biggest thing is just if it's too good to be true, it probably is," Windbigler said, "and just check your sources. Don't give out information without verifying who it is that's calling you. If they say they're calling you from, you know, your local bank, hang up and call your local bank and say 'I just received a phone call, was this from you?' They'll be able to verify that. Don't just accept at face value that they are who they say."

Depending on how much information a scammer gets from a victim, there are a number of things they can do with that info, according to Windbigler.