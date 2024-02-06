County sees an unusual number of board openings

Several vacant seats on Cape Girardeau County’s 16 boards will need to be filled in 2018 in an unusual turn of events, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.
The Industrial Development Authority Board will have an opening, as will the Board For The Developmentally Disabled.
The Stormwater Advisory Committee has four openings, and the Road And Bridge Advisory Board has three positions to fill. Each vacant position oversees a portion of the county known as a township; the three townships are Shawnee, Hubble and Liberty.
Cape Girardeau County’s 16 boards each have different duties and budgetary responsibilities. Members are appointed for terms of varying lengths.
Most board positions are filled by an appointee of the county commissioners, Herbst said.
The first step for anyone interested in serving on a board is to contact the county commission office and request a form, Herbst said.
“Some folks fill out the form and say they want to be on any board, and some folks designate they want to be on a particular board if there’s an opening,” Herbst said.
Typically, if someone is serving on a board and his or her term expires, the commissioners will offer to reappoint that person, Herbst added.
Sometimes people have resigned because they moved from the area, for instance, but Herbst said in the time he’s been a commissioner, he never has seen anyone removed from a board.
The process can involve an interview if the applicant isn’t familiar to the commissioners, Herbst said, and because there are quite a few openings now, he anticipates some interviews will be necessary.
It just so happens several openings have become available at once, Herbst said.
The county boards do not have term limits, unlike the city of Cape Girardeau’s boards, for example, Herbst said.
Herbst said he, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Commissioner Paul Koeper have lived in Cape Girardeau County for many years, and as a result they are familiar with several people and their strengths.
“If somebody applies we don’t know who they are, we visit for a few minutes,” Herbst said, adding it’s important for applicants to know and understand the responsibilities and purpose of the board to which they’re applying.
Several of the boards have fiduciary responsibilities, as dictated by state law, Herbst said. That is to say, the board receives a portion of tax revenue and distributes it according to rules imposed on them by the state.
The county commission acts as the boards’ fiscal agent, Herbst said, but each board is self-regulating, by state statute.
Some boards are advisory only, Herbst said. The Park Advisory Board, for example, answers to the county park superintendent and acts as a way to get direct feedback from residents, Herbst said.
Herbst said though there are 16 boards with multiple members each, “there always seems to be an applicant or two on file for something.”
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.
