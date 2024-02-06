County sales tax revenue down fourth straight month from year ago

Cape Girardeau County's monthly sales-tax revenue is down over last year's numbers for a fourth month in a row -- the first time in at least 13 years, said treasurer Roger Hudson.

As compared to June 2016, this month's total was down 12.5 percent, or $89,828.55.

Hudson said in his 13 years as treasurer, he doesn't remember sales tax revenue falling year to year for even three months in a row.

Year to date, total sales-tax revenue is down 3.62 percent, or $133,604.09, for 2017.

Hudson said the drop might be due in part to what he called the "Amazon effect," where consumers spend more with online retailers, and local sales taxes are not generated.

But other factors are in play as well, he said.

"It could be sales on big-ticket items, like cars, are down from this time last year," Hudson said.

Civic and business leaders in the area have cited a concern local governments are too reliant on sales taxes, because so many people are buying online these days.

But it's too early to tell whether this four-month sample size will become a long-term trend.

Sales-tax revenue tends to be cyclical, he said, and where one month might see a decrease, the next month or two might see an increase, and vice versa.

Budgeting sales-tax revenue is a tricky endeavor, because businesses' timing plays a big role from month to month, as does the timeliness of the reporting by the state.

The four-month decrease is not a steady decline, either, Hudson said.

In March, revenue was down 12.7 percent, or $97,568.90, over March a year ago.

But in April, revenue was down 1 percent, or $5,949.24.

May's decrease was 1.71 percent, or $7,840.30.

Sales-tax revenue for the city of Cape Girardeau is down $107,643 in June, a 10.57 percent drop from June 2016, finance director John Richbourg said.