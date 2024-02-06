All sections
NewsMay 16, 2024

County Road 413 in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

County Road 413 in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is at the junction of Route W and County Road 413 near Oran. Route W won't impacted during this work, the release said. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 20...

From The Missouri Department Of Transportation

County Road 413 in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is at the junction of Route W and County Road 413 near Oran. Route W won't impacted during this work, the release said. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 20.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

