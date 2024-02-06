County Road 413 in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

County Road 413 in Scott County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of road is at the junction of Route W and County Road 413 near Oran. Route W won't impacted during this work, the release said. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 20...