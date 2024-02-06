All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 3, 2021

County praised for handling of federal COVID-19 funds

Cape Girardeau County has received "kudos" from local auditing firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates for its handling of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, of which the county received an $9.2 million share...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County has received "kudos" from local auditing firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates for its handling of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, of which the county received an $9.2 million share.

Accountant Patrick Kintner presented a 96-page 2020 audit report to the county commission Thursday and lauded officials especially for the way they distributed the largest share of the money -- $6.3 million -- which was disbursed to local governments and businesses in an effort to aid them with COVID-19 recovery.

"The county required paid invoices first and then did reimbursements (and) generally, I feel good from a risk standpoint because at the county level we have enough eyes looking at disbursements," Kintner said.

Kintner noted the CARES Act funds were distributed in the following ways:

  • $6.3 million for pandemic response help for municipalities and businesses
  • $1.5 million to help cover public safety wages and expenses
  • $700,000 for equipment (body scanners).

The figures do not add up to $9.2 million because the remainder of allotted CARES money, while obligated in 2020, was not actually expended until 2021, Kintner said, so it was not included in the audit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The audit revealed two new funds were opened, one for federal relief (COVID) and the other for a sheriff's operating fund, of which approximately $550,000 was received last year through proceeds of the voter-approved Law Enforcement Public Safety Sales Tax, OK'd on a 57.1% affirmative vote June 2, 2020.

Cyber change

The county's information technology director, Eric McGowan, received the commission's approval for a one-year subscription for $7,870 to the Bit Defender program to protect client devices.

"Basically, we want to protect anything that hooks into (the county's) network," said Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst.

"We are constantly vigilant everyday in checking out security platforms."

Vaccination clinics

  • Every Friday in July, from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will offer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Rural Health Center in the lower level of the PHC building at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau. Residents may make an appointment by visiting cgcohealthdept.com.
  • A back-to-school drive-through immunization clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the 4-H Barn in Arena Park for students entering kindergarten, eighth grade and 12th grade. No COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered at this clinic, said Autumn Grim, PHC interim assistant director. Signup at www.ph-capegirardeau.as.me/2021flu06app9.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car c...
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for draina...
NewsDec. 16
Gallery: Southern Country Church Tour 2024
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy