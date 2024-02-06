County praised for handling of federal COVID-19 funds

Cape Girardeau County has received "kudos" from local auditing firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates for its handling of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, of which the county received an $9.2 million share.

Accountant Patrick Kintner presented a 96-page 2020 audit report to the county commission Thursday and lauded officials especially for the way they distributed the largest share of the money -- $6.3 million -- which was disbursed to local governments and businesses in an effort to aid them with COVID-19 recovery.

"The county required paid invoices first and then did reimbursements (and) generally, I feel good from a risk standpoint because at the county level we have enough eyes looking at disbursements," Kintner said.

Kintner noted the CARES Act funds were distributed in the following ways:

$6.3 million for pandemic response help for municipalities and businesses

$1.5 million to help cover public safety wages and expenses

$700,000 for equipment (body scanners).

The figures do not add up to $9.2 million because the remainder of allotted CARES money, while obligated in 2020, was not actually expended until 2021, Kintner said, so it was not included in the audit.