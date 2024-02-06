County OKs wireless tower removal and relocation

The Cape Girardeau County Commission Thursday approved a $118,306.52 contact with St. Louis-headquartered Wireless USA to take down a 140-foot 1960s-era communications tower at the old county courthouse and relocate it to the top of a water tank in Jackson.
"The (current) structure is deteriorating and is outdated," said Mark Winkler, director of the county's emergency management agency since July 2018.
"Some of the equipment has been failing and it's been hard to find adequate replacements," he added.
The cost of the project, which the vendor promises will begin within three months, will be partially defrayed by a $55,442 grant from the Delta Regional Authority.
The remainder of the needed funding will come from county's capital improvements budget, said First District Commissioner Paul E. Koeper.
"The last time the [courthouse] tower was inspected in 2018, it was deemed unsafe," said Winkler, adding, "a technician went up about 80 feet and found a twist in the framing and bolts rusting."
Wireless USA has a local office in Scott County nearby the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
The Wireless USA project, Winkler said, will ensure Cape County has a backup or redundant "voter/receiver" communications system in place as agencies continue to switch over to the MOSWIN, or Missouri Statewide Wireless Interoperability Network, system.
Cape County's seven rural fire departments -- Whitewater, Delta, North Cape, East Cape, Gordonville, Millersville and Fruitland -- will switch over to MOSWIN on Tuesday.
Winkler's EMA is already on MOSWIN as are the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson with the county sheriff's department expected to make the transition soon, Winkler said.
The new antenna and ancillary equipment will be installed atop the water tank at 506 Cane Creek Road through an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Jackson, Winkler said.
"The cost of a brand-new tower could be upwards of $300,000, so it's a cost savings to put it on the tank," informed Winkler, who said the old courthouse structure will come down once the new system is up and working.
The bid from Wireless USA was the only one the county received for the project.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.