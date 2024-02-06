County OKs wireless tower removal and relocation

The Cape Girardeau County Commission Thursday approved a $118,306.52 contact with St. Louis-headquartered Wireless USA to take down a 140-foot 1960s-era communications tower at the old county courthouse and relocate it to the top of a water tank in Jackson.

"The (current) structure is deteriorating and is outdated," said Mark Winkler, director of the county's emergency management agency since July 2018.

"Some of the equipment has been failing and it's been hard to find adequate replacements," he added.

The cost of the project, which the vendor promises will begin within three months, will be partially defrayed by a $55,442 grant from the Delta Regional Authority.

The remainder of the needed funding will come from county's capital improvements budget, said First District Commissioner Paul E. Koeper.

"The last time the [courthouse] tower was inspected in 2018, it was deemed unsafe," said Winkler, adding, "a technician went up about 80 feet and found a twist in the framing and bolts rusting."

Wireless USA has a local office in Scott County nearby the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.