Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office

The seven Cape Girardeau County officials elected in the Nov. 5 elections were sworn in during a ceremony Monday, Dec. 23, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

District 2 Commissioner Charlie Herbst, Assessor Bob Adams and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson were all reelected to new terms in office. District 1 Commissioner-elect Stephen Daume, Treasurer-elect Ronnie Maxwell, Public Administrator-elect Kyla Biester and Coroner-elect Craig Williams were elected to their roles for the first time.

Alhough Judge Michael Gardner of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District swore them in Monday, they will not officially take office until Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy made opening remarks prior to the ceremony, welcoming the dozens of friends and family members gathered in Courtroom 101 for the occasion.

“We do this every two years. This is basically how our democracy works. We do a peaceful transition of power and this is how it starts,” he said.