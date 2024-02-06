All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2024

Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office

Seven newly elected Cape Girardeau County officials were sworn in during a ceremony at the county courthouse Monday, Dec. 23.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau County Public Administrator-elect Kyla Biester, left, and Coroner-elect Craig Williams, right, sign their oaths of office as County Clerk Kara Clark Summers explains the process. Biester and Williams were two of seven county officials sworn in Monday, Dec. 23, in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Public Administrator-elect Kyla Biester, left, and Coroner-elect Craig Williams, right, sign their oaths of office as County Clerk Kara Clark Summers explains the process. Biester and Williams were two of seven county officials sworn in Monday, Dec. 23, in Jackson. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Judge Michael Gardner of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, right, congratulates Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson after her swearing-in Monday, Dec. 23, in Jackson. An incumbent, Dickerson has served as sheriff since 2018.
Judge Michael Gardner of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District, right, congratulates Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson after her swearing-in Monday, Dec. 23, in Jackson. An incumbent, Dickerson has served as sheriff since 2018.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Dozens of family members and friends packed into Courtroom 101 of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse to witness the seven individuals being sworn in to new terms of office Monday, Dec. 23, in Jackson. They will officially start their terms on office Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Dozens of family members and friends packed into Courtroom 101 of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse to witness the seven individuals being sworn in to new terms of office Monday, Dec. 23, in Jackson. They will officially start their terms on office Wednesday, Jan. 1.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau District 2 Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst, at right, poses with family members after being sworn in to a fourth term in office Monday, Dec. 23. The county officials taking their oaths of office brought entourages of friends and family with them to the ceremony.
Cape Girardeau District 2 Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst, at right, poses with family members after being sworn in to a fourth term in office Monday, Dec. 23. The county officials taking their oaths of office brought entourages of friends and family with them to the ceremony. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The seven Cape Girardeau County officials elected in the Nov. 5 elections were sworn in during a ceremony Monday, Dec. 23, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

District 2 Commissioner Charlie Herbst, Assessor Bob Adams and Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson were all reelected to new terms in office. District 1 Commissioner-elect Stephen Daume, Treasurer-elect Ronnie Maxwell, Public Administrator-elect Kyla Biester and Coroner-elect Craig Williams were elected to their roles for the first time.

Alhough Judge Michael Gardner of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District swore them in Monday, they will not officially take office until Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy made opening remarks prior to the ceremony, welcoming the dozens of friends and family members gathered in Courtroom 101 for the occasion.

“We do this every two years. This is basically how our democracy works. We do a peaceful transition of power and this is how it starts,” he said.

Afterward, Pastor David Urzi, the county chaplain, made an invocation before the officeholders-elect were sworn in.

“I’m really thankful for the amount of help and support I had from many, many people across the county,” Commissioner-elect Daume said. “… It’s a pretty unique experience to be standing up there and taking the oath of office.”

He said he attended training for newly elected officials from the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) to learn more about procedures and has attended Cape Girardeau County Commission meetings to become familiar with county issues.

Coroner-elect Williams also completed MAC training earlier in December. In addition, he had done Missouri Coroners' and Medical Examiners' Association training after being appointed deputy coroner by Dickerson earlier in the year.

"Naturally, it was great having my fiancee and my family there. It made me feel like I had made the right decision from the very beginning," Williams said. "... I'm honored to have the confidence of the citizens of Cape Girardeau County."

He said he would work in his official capacity with the citizens' best interests in mind.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

