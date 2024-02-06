County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public

After 11 months of construction, the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is finally complete.

County officials invited the community to celebrate the occasion with an open house Thursday, Oct. 3, at the EOC’s new home, 3555 Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The EOC was built to store equipment and provide a central location for emergency services to oversee relief efforts during disasters.

“We hope today is the greatest number of people that are ever here,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said. “We need to have this building in case there is an emergency, but we pray we never have to use it.”

DILLE POLLARD Architecture of Cape Girardeau designed the 14,000-square foot facility, while Sides Construction of Jackson built it. The EOC cost some $4.82 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to construct.

“We’ve done quite a few FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) buildings, but primarily for schools, so this is the first one that’s had a little bit different function,” project architect Kristen Uhrhan with DILLE POLLARD Architecture said.

The building’s hub is a command center of sorts, a large meeting room for emergency services to congregate and delegate relief efforts in person.