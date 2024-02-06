The County Collector’s Office is reminding county residents that 2019 personal property and real estate tax payments are due Dec. 31. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by that date. Payments may also be made in person, online or by using the drop box on the south parking lot of the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson, or the drop slot in the door at the collector’s office in Cape Girardeau, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102.

Residents who have not received tax bills or have questions should contact the collector’s office, (573) 243-4476 or (573) 335-2606.