NewsDecember 20, 2019
County offices to close early for Christmas; residents reminded of tax payments
The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to close county offices at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve. Offices will be closed Christmas Day and will reopen Thursday. The County Collector’s Office is reminding county residents that 2019 personal property and real estate tax payments are due Dec. 31. ...
Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to close county offices at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Offices will be closed Christmas Day and will reopen Thursday.

The County Collector’s Office is reminding county residents that 2019 personal property and real estate tax payments are due Dec. 31. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by that date. Payments may also be made in person, online or by using the drop box on the south parking lot of the county administration building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson, or the drop slot in the door at the collector’s office in Cape Girardeau, 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102.

Residents who have not received tax bills or have questions should contact the collector’s office, (573) 243-4476 or (573) 335-2606.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

