County makes change in ambulance contract

Cape Girardeau County will make one change in its contract with Cape County Private Ambulance Service: coverage will no longer include the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, but the airport will continue to be covered by North Scott County Ambulance District, officials said.

County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker told the Cape Girardeau County commissioners at a regular meeting Thursday he had recently spoken with Dr. John Russell, president of CCPA, about removing the airport from the contract.

Welker said historically the airport was in the contract, but since it sits in Scott County, it is not in Cape Girardeau County's jurisdiction.

"Decades ago, Cape County Private Ambulance and the City of Jackson, City of Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau County, all had (individual) contracts," Welker said.

But when the contracts were consolidated into one contract with Cape Girardeau County, the airport was inadvertently left in, Welker said.

"Since we do not have jurisdiction over the airport, he (Russell) understood we cannot have a contract we don't have jurisdiction over," Welker said.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy noted CCPA still will respond to mutual aid calls.

Tracy said Cape Girardeau County does not have an ambulance district.