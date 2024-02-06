County looks to replace playground equipment

A state grant to upgrade playground equipment in Cape Girardeau County Park South will be applied for soon, said county parks superintendent Bryan Sander.

The grant money would go toward replacing existing playground equipment at shelters 20 and 21 in Cape County Park South, Sander told county commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst at Thursday's regular meeting.

The Department of Conservation's land/water conservation grant would match county funds, Sander said, so if the county put up $50,000, the grant would supply another $50,000.