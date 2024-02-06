County looks to replace playground equipment

A state grant to upgrade playground equipment in Cape Girardeau County Park South will be applied for soon, said county parks superintendent Bryan Sander.
The grant money would go toward replacing existing playground equipment at shelters 20 and 21 in Cape County Park South, Sander told county commissioners Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst at Thursday's regular meeting.
The Department of Conservation's land/water conservation grant would match county funds, Sander said, so if the county put up $50,000, the grant would supply another $50,000.
Sander said, in a previous year, the same grant helped fund Levi's Adventure Trail construction.
The application is due by Feb. 15, Sander said.
Herbst's motions to allow the parks department to apply for the grant, and to commit to approve a 50 percent match from the capital improvement fund for the grant request, were approved unanimously, with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy absent.
