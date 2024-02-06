County looks to digitize marriage records dating back to 1800s

Marriage records stored in the recorder's office predate both Cape Girardeau County, founded in 1812, and Missouri, which gained statehood in 1821. Although they have been laminated, many of the oldest documents are yellowing and the meticulous, handwritten records are starting to fade.

"I am very worried that the pages will become illegible over time as the glues in the lamination break down," Blattner said. "As recorder of deeds, it is my duty to preserve all recorded documents for future generations and to make them readily accessible to the public."

The document preservation project will create electronic files of 11 marriage index books dating back to Nov. 28, 1806, and running through Dec. 30, 1991. "These indexes are very important because they are the only way to find a marriage record unless a searcher knows when the marriage occurred," Blattner explained. In addition, 37 volumes of actual marriage documents will be digitized.

Marriage indexes and marriage records are among the "most searched" documents in the recorder's office and because they've been handled so much over the years, Blattner said they've been subject to a substantial amount of wear and tear.

"The biggest threat to these books is the use by searchers flopping them on the table and quickly flipping through the pages to find the information they need," he said. "Pages have been torn, wrinkled and stained by oils on the hands of the searchers. If something happens to them, we would lose a large segment of our vital records."

Asked how many marriage records will be part of the preservation project, Blattner said it's hard to estimate. "In the last few years we issue anywhere from 500 to 600 marriage licenses per year, but back in the early 1800s there weren't nearly that many, maybe a few dozen a year," he said, adding that there was a big spike in the early 1940s when servicemen were married just before World War II.

"The state didn't mandate marriage licenses until 1881, so before that, when you got married you simply went to the recorder's office and had it recorded," Blattner said, adding that before 1806, marriages in the "Cape Girardeau District" were merely noted among property deed records.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.