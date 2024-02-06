"Thanks to overwhelming support from our citizens, including business, labor, nonprofit and other community organizations, we prevailed, and can now proceed to do the important work ahead," McGee said. "There is much work to do so that the voters are fully informed before the April election. I join my colleagues in saying we are prepared to do that work."

Legislators initially voted 8-1 to approve ballot language for the tax, but White said in vetoing it that "it's not a good deal for taxpayers" because it did not provide enough assurance of the franchises' commitment to the county.

The Royals and Chiefs released a joint statement after White's veto that said they respected his authority but that "we will continue working with the legislators to ensure that this ordinance is on the ballot." The teams also ramped up their social and traditional media campaigns for public support, and they had support of many commerce groups and labor unions.

"We took an important step forward today," the teams said in a statement Monday. "We thank Jackson County legislators for their attention and care in this matter. We look forward to continuing to work with them and enabling the voters to decide on extending the longstanding partnership between the county and our teams on April 2."

The Royals had been weighing competing offers from Jackson County and Clay County, which sits just across the Missouri River, for locations for their new ballpark. They intended to make their decision in September but pushed it back indefinitely, and only in recent weeks have said they plan to build in Jackson County.

They still have not decided on a site, though. The initial plan was to build in an area known as the East Village, but they are also considering a location closer to the Power & Light District, where there are existing shops and restaurants.