NewsApril 27, 2022

County health board welcomes Lewis, elects officers, COVID way down

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Recently elected Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board member William Lewis, left, listens as board member Eric Becking speaks during Tuesday's monthly meeting. It was Lewis's first meeting as a member of the board.
In an uneventful meeting of Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees at Shawnee Park Center, new PHC member William Lewis was welcomed Tuesday following his April 5 election and board officers were elected.

John Freeze was reelected as board chairman and Georganne Syler will serve as vice chairwoman. Lewis will serve as secretary-treasurer.

COVID

COVID-19, which has dominated PHC meetings since the inception of the pandemic two years ago, merited barely a mention.

Autumn Grim, PHC assistant director, told board members "we are seeing two or three cases a day. In the last seven days, we've had 12 cases."

In a statement found on PHC's website, www.capecountyhealth.com, the change in status is noted.

"On Friday, April 1, 2022, Missouri transitioned to a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic response -- managing it as an endemic. To reflect this change, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (MODHSS) will update a new Missouri Weekly COVID-19 Activity Report each Friday. It highlights specific data that helps measure the impact and severity of COVID-19."

Insurance

Cape Girardeau insurance agent Rob Rueseler advised the board on health insurance options for the PHC's 25 covered employees.

After Rueseler's lengthy and exhaustive presentation, the board voted to stay with the center's current self-funded group plan, which is exempt, Rueseler said, from Affordable Care Act (ACA) guidelines.

Plan details call for a 12.9% increase in premium to the county at a total additional annual cost of approximately $31,200.

PHC employees will continue to pay into the plan at their current rate of $20 per month.

Food approvals

Amy Morris, county health department's environmental public health specialist, said seven restaurants have recently been approved.

  • Market at the Pines
  • What's the Scoop?
  • Don Carlos (mobile)
  • T-Ravs
  • Egypt Mills Sweet Shoppe (ownership change)
  • Baskin-Robbins
  • Speakeasy Coffee

Protocol decision

At the suggestion of Syler, board members approved putting the minutes of each PHC board meeting online -- a decision met with approval by many people in attendance.

Lewis's suggestion that public comments at meetings also be placed online -- comments which may be submitted in writing -- was tabled, with Lewis's concurrence, until the next PHC meeting at 3:30 p.m. May 24.

PHC members also will attend a board training May 26.

