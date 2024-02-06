County health board welcomes Lewis, elects officers, COVID way down

In an uneventful meeting of Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees at Shawnee Park Center, new PHC member William Lewis was welcomed Tuesday following his April 5 election and board officers were elected.

John Freeze was reelected as board chairman and Georganne Syler will serve as vice chairwoman. Lewis will serve as secretary-treasurer.

COVID

COVID-19, which has dominated PHC meetings since the inception of the pandemic two years ago, merited barely a mention.

Autumn Grim, PHC assistant director, told board members "we are seeing two or three cases a day. In the last seven days, we've had 12 cases."

In a statement found on PHC's website, www.capecountyhealth.com, the change in status is noted.

"On Friday, April 1, 2022, Missouri transitioned to a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic response -- managing it as an endemic. To reflect this change, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (MODHSS) will update a new Missouri Weekly COVID-19 Activity Report each Friday. It highlights specific data that helps measure the impact and severity of COVID-19."

Insurance

Cape Girardeau insurance agent Rob Rueseler advised the board on health insurance options for the PHC's 25 covered employees.