County gives courthouse back to Cape Girardeau

It took less than a couple of minutes Thursday morning for the Cape Girardeau County Commission to sign paperwork handing over the county’s interest in the Common Pleas Courthouse to the City of Cape Girardeau.

“We’re out,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy announced after he and commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst signed a quitclaim deed vacating the county’s 50% interest in the courthouse and annex building in downtown Cape Girardeau. The action came during the commission’s regular business meeting.

“Basically, we’re conveying our half-interest (in the buildings) back to the City of Cape Girardeau,” Herbst said.

The county and city have shared responsibility for the historic courthouse for more than 60 years.

“In 1954, the federal government quitclaim deeded the Common Pleas Courthouse to the City of Cape Girardeau, and in 1959, the City of Cape Girardeau quitclaim deeded 50% of the physical brick and mortar building to the county of Cape Girardeau so the county could participate in some upgrades and additions to the building,” Herbst explained.