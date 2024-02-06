Judge Amanda Oesch took both outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's motion to stay and the Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's motion for judgment on pleadings under advisement by the end of Jordan's scheduled motion hearing Thursday, Nov. 21.
Assistant Attorney General Miranda Loesch and Public Protection Section chief counsel Gregory Goodwin appeared in court Thursday on behalf of the Missouri attorney general. Loesch had filed a motion for judgment on pleadings Nov. 15.
Loesch said in the hearing that the judgment would include a permanent writ of quo warranto against Jordan that would remove him from office as coroner and compensation for attorney fees. She also said the answer filed by Jordan did not address six of the allegations in the petition against him.
Loesch said as a general rule if he does not deny the allegations they are deemed as admitted.
The Missouri attorney general's office alleges the following seven counts in the motion for judgment document:
Before the Missouri attorney general's office filed its motion for judgment, Jordan filed a motion for a stay on the current civil suit proceedings while he is currently facing a criminal case against him. Jordan said he stands on that motion at the hearing.
Goodwin said the stay was not warranted in the case and recommended the denial of the stay.
When responding to the motion for judgment, Jordan said in the hearing he felt he did the best to his ability as coroner and that it is ultimately the coroner's decision on what the cause of death is.
Jordan began to speak about taking pictures of a wallet on a scene, when Oesch eventually interjected and said the Fifth Amendment still stands in court, meaning what he says could be used against him in ongoing cases.
Oesch said in the hearing she would take both motions under advisement and should give an "order" on the suit soon.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.