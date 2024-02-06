Judge Amanda Oesch took both outgoing Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan's motion to stay and the Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's motion for judgment on pleadings under advisement by the end of Jordan's scheduled motion hearing Thursday, Nov. 21.

Assistant Attorney General Miranda Loesch and Public Protection Section chief counsel Gregory Goodwin appeared in court Thursday on behalf of the Missouri attorney general. Loesch had filed a motion for judgment on pleadings Nov. 15.

Loesch said in the hearing that the judgment would include a permanent writ of quo warranto against Jordan that would remove him from office as coroner and compensation for attorney fees. She also said the answer filed by Jordan did not address six of the allegations in the petition against him.

Loesch said as a general rule if he does not deny the allegations they are deemed as admitted.

The Missouri attorney general's office alleges the following seven counts in the motion for judgment document: