County considers $18M budget; numbers still preliminary

Preliminary figures anticipate Cape Girardeau County government operating on a budget of more than $18 million in the next fiscal year.
But Auditor Pete Frazier said a final budget won't be completed until early January. The county's fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
"This is an operational budget," he said of the preliminary document. "It could potentially change a lot."
Under state law, the county commission must approve a final budget by Jan. 10.
Frazier told commissioners Thursday during a public hearing in the chambers in Jackson the preliminary budget is designed to allow county government "to function for the first few days of January."
As for projected revenue and expenses, Frazier said the numbers are "the worst-case scenario."
He added, "It is not reflective of the actual budget."
Commissioners said they will review the tentative spending plan before voting on it later this month.
The preliminary budget envisions general revenue appropriations totaling more than $13.3 million. Spending for road and bridge operations is projected at $3.4 million, and the assessment fund budget is listed at more than $1 million.
According to the budget, county government would have estimated income of more than $12 million in the general fund, plus a starting balance of $1.25 million.
County sales-tax revenue for the general fund is projected to total about $7.1 million, while revenue from grants, fees and other sources would total more than $4.9 million.
The road and bridge fund would have estimated income of $3.15 million plus a starting balance of $682,418, according to the budget document.
Estimated income for road and bridge operations includes revenue sales taxes, the budget shows.
The assessment fund would have estimated income of more than $959,000, according to the preliminary budget.
In other business, the commission approved the designation of Cape Girardeau County as a member of the Missouri Farmers Care Agri-Ready Program.
Missouri Farmers Care recognizes counties that actively support Missouri agricultural enterprise.
Ashley McCarty, the organization's executive director, told commissioners there are 48 Missouri counties participating in the program, including several in Southeast Missouri.
The Agri-Ready designation will help promote Cape Girardeau County as "business friendly for agriculture," she told the commission.
Agriculture remains an important part of the local economy, she said. Agriculture accounts for more than 3,300 jobs and about $830 million a year in sales in Cape Girardeau County, McCarty said.
McCarty said the designation will help the county recruit agricultural business. A number of Agri-Ready road signs are expected to be installed to draw the public's attention to the designation.
Members of the local Farm Bureau and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce attended the commission meeting to voice support for the program.
First District Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper called it a "good program."
Commissioners welcomed the local support of those involved in agriculture.
Commissioners first discussed the program in February, but said at the time they would like to hear from residents involved in farming and agricultural businesses before deciding whether to participate.
