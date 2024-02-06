County considers $18M budget; numbers still preliminary

Preliminary figures anticipate Cape Girardeau County government operating on a budget of more than $18 million in the next fiscal year.

But Auditor Pete Frazier said a final budget won't be completed until early January. The county's fiscal year begins Jan. 1.

"This is an operational budget," he said of the preliminary document. "It could potentially change a lot."

Under state law, the county commission must approve a final budget by Jan. 10.

Frazier told commissioners Thursday during a public hearing in the chambers in Jackson the preliminary budget is designed to allow county government "to function for the first few days of January."

As for projected revenue and expenses, Frazier said the numbers are "the worst-case scenario."

He added, "It is not reflective of the actual budget."

Commissioners said they will review the tentative spending plan before voting on it later this month.

The preliminary budget envisions general revenue appropriations totaling more than $13.3 million. Spending for road and bridge operations is projected at $3.4 million, and the assessment fund budget is listed at more than $1 million.

According to the budget, county government would have estimated income of more than $12 million in the general fund, plus a starting balance of $1.25 million.

County sales-tax revenue for the general fund is projected to total about $7.1 million, while revenue from grants, fees and other sources would total more than $4.9 million.

The road and bridge fund would have estimated income of $3.15 million plus a starting balance of $682,418, according to the budget document.

Estimated income for road and bridge operations includes revenue sales taxes, the budget shows.