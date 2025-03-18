Vehicle purchases drove the discussion at the Monday, March 17, meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Commissioners Clint Tracy, Charlie Herbst and Stephen Daume discussed purchasing five vehicles for different county offices.

The first batch of these will be used by the Parks Department, and the Building and Grounds office of the Public Works Department.

“Parks and Building and Grounds had vehicles in their budget, so we submitted a request for prices from the authorized dealers for the State of Missouri. Parks and Building and Grounds evaluated those and they’d like to purchase a Tahoe and two Chevrolet 2500 [Silverado] pickup trucks from Don Brown Chevrolet,” Herbst explained.

Acquiring the three vehicles from the St. Louis dealership will cost $143,130 from the Parks Department and Building and Grounds budgets. The commissioners approved the decision.

Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson also presented to the commissioners about her new vehicle findings. In the past, the Sheriff’s Office had purchased used vehicles from the state Highway Patrol.

“This year, we were reevaluating a little bit because the Highway Patrol is going to start keeping their vehicles longer, they’re going to be higher mileage, etc.,” she said.