The County Commissioners Association of Missouri will honor six state lawmakers, including state Rep. Holly Rehder, for their commitment to improving county government operations.
Legislators will be honored in their home districts with surrounding county commissioners in attendance, according to a news release.
Rehder, a Republican lawmaker who resides near Scott City, will be recognized during a ceremony at a 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton, Missouri.
Rehder worked to repeal the stateï¿½s prevailing-wage law last session. While the total repeal effort failed in the Senate, her efforts in the House are appreciated, the association said the news release.
The association was formed in 1983 by 330 commissioners in 110 Missouri counties.
