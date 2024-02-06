County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M. Adkins & Son Inc. Election Services of Clinton, which the commissioners agreed to during their Thursday, May 30, meeting.

“We appreciate the public’s input. We appreciate the media being there. We talked extensively with our staff and the county IT director. We reviewed all the proposals,” Summers said. “There was something we liked about every company … but overall, we feel like the best solution is going with Henry Adkins and the Unisyn OpenElect voting system.”

She said the company’s cost, security features and previous service for the county factored into the decision to select them. Cape Girardeau County elections have utilized older Unisyn models for the last 13 years.

The new models were purchased for $314,943 with an annual software-licensing fee of $10,500. Summers expects them to last for the next 12 to 15 years.