County commissioners approve ordinance to help solar project

The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved an ordinance during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 28, to help the Lutesville Solar Project in the southern part of the county.

The ordinance reads that the county can issue its taxable industrial revenue bonds, series 2024, in a principal amount not exceeding $300 million to provide funds for the acquisition, construction and installation of the solar project.

The county also can approve a plan for the project and enter into certain agreements and take other actions in connection with the issuance of the bonds.

Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 100 allows municipalities to issue such bonds, paid solely from revenue received from projects, to assist in the projects' creation.

The 1,500-acre solar project is being planned for parcels of land near Delta, bordered by County Road 244 to the north and Highway 25 in the south.

The commissioners hosted a public hearing about the project. Though none of them spoke, about a half-dozen property owners from the area attended to lend their support for the project.