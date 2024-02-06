County commission OKs budget adjustments, highway plans

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners approved budget adjustments as part of their Monday, Jan. 27 meeting. County Auditor Pete Frazier said the 2024 budget had been adjusted from earlier estimates to reflect actual expenditures and revenue.
“We do that for revenue and for expenditure and the purpose of that is for our outside auditor. He’s able to come in and reconcile the books to reflect actual activity that took place,” he said.
This allows Frazier to evaluate projections of the new year to see if they need to be adjusted for the ongoing budget. Frazier said they had to approve the adjustments or the outside auditor couldn’t approve his audits.
Additional approvals
Associate Commissioner Stephen Daume read a summary report from the county’s highway administrator Allen Friedrich. He said the county had paved 3.97 miles of new asphalt roads and overlaid 15.66 miles of existing asphalt in 2024. He also said work will begin on County Road 452 after crews are finished with County Road 454.
The report states that County Roads 227, 453 and 516 are scheduled for grading and widening later this year.
The commissioners also approved purchasing salt for road department use. Of three bids submitted, they approved the lowest bidder, Show Me Truck Equipment, at $106.55 per ton. The purchase is for 175 tons for a total of $18,646.55.
“That’s just to replace the supplies that we’ve already burned up. February tends to be the biggest snow month, so we’re trying to get restocked in case it happens,” Daume said.
The commissioners approved a contract with Missouri Health and Rehab to conduct Department of Transportation-required drug test screenings for employees.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.