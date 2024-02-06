County commission OKs budget adjustments, highway plans

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners approved budget adjustments as part of their Monday, Jan. 27 meeting. County Auditor Pete Frazier said the 2024 budget had been adjusted from earlier estimates to reflect actual expenditures and revenue.

“We do that for revenue and for expenditure and the purpose of that is for our outside auditor. He’s able to come in and reconcile the books to reflect actual activity that took place,” he said.

This allows Frazier to evaluate projections of the new year to see if they need to be adjusted for the ongoing budget. Frazier said they had to approve the adjustments or the outside auditor couldn’t approve his audits.

Additional approvals