NewsNovember 2, 2023

County commission agenda agenda for 11/2/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 30, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 30, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve purchase order for Penzel Construction for new jail
  • Approve purchase order for Penzel Construction for 1908 courthouse remodel
  • Approve Archive Center applying for a grant from Missouri secretary of state
  • Discussion of employee medical reimbursement
  • Discussion of health insurance renewal with Mutual Medical
  • Discussion of renewal of vision/dental insurance
  • Discuss RFQ #07-03OCT23 — broker/consulting service for property and Inland Marine Insurance

Routine business

  • Letter from State Tax Commission
  • Letter from the State Emergency Management Agency
  • Accounts payable
  • Purchase orders: US Bank; Missouri Vocation Enterprises
Local News

