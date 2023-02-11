County commission agenda agenda for 11/2/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 30, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve purchase order for Penzel Construction for new jail
- Approve purchase order for Penzel Construction for 1908 courthouse remodel
- Approve Archive Center applying for a grant from Missouri secretary of state
- Discussion of employee medical reimbursement
- Discussion of health insurance renewal with Mutual Medical
- Discussion of renewal of vision/dental insurance
- Discuss RFQ #07-03OCT23 — broker/consulting service for property and Inland Marine Insurance
Routine business
- Letter from State Tax Commission
- Letter from the State Emergency Management Agency
- Accounts payable
- Purchase orders: US Bank; Missouri Vocation Enterprises