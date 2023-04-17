All sections
NewsApril 15, 2023

County commission agenda 4-17-23

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, April 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, April 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, April 13, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
  • Updates on new emergency operations center

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Annual report from Riverside Regional Library
  • Discuss order 23-02 Recreational Marijuana Sales Tax notification to Department of Revenue
  • Discuss bid 23-03HWY04112923HM — paving contract
  • Indigent burial with Crain Funeral Home
  • Approve Sheriff's Office to apply for impaired driving and hazardous moving grants

Routine business

  • Balance sheet for March
  • Tax adjustment/override report
  • Copier service contract for Sheriff's Office
  • Purchase orders: Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; Koehler Engineering
  • Inventory form
  • Payroll change form
Local News

