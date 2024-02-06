County commission agenda 12-22-22

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting
- Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting
- Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Dec. 1, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
- Reappoint one member to the Domestic Violence Board
- Reappoint one member to the SE MO REDI Board
Discussion and possible action
- Discussion of marijuana sales tax
Routine business
- Balance sheet for November 2022
- Payroll change form