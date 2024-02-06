All sections
NewsDecember 22, 2022

County commission agenda 12-22-22

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Dec. 1, meeting...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting
  • Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting
  • Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Dec. 1, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint one member to the Domestic Violence Board
  • Reappoint one member to the SE MO REDI Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Discussion of marijuana sales tax

Routine business

  • Balance sheet for November 2022
  • Payroll change form
