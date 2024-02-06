County, city governments to receive CARES Act funds

Millions of dollars will be allocated to Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County to help pay for COVID-19 expenses, thanks to action taken by the Cape County Commission.

During their business meeting Thursday, the commissioners unanimously approved a motion to provide up to $2.1 million of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds to Cape Girardeau and up to $950,000 to Jackson, as well as a maximum of $2.4 million to the county treasury.

Each of those amounts includes previously-allocated CARES Act funds and will help pay for unbudgeted expenses related to COVID-19 incurred by the police and fire departments in Cape and Jackson as well as the Cape County Sheriff's Department and County Jail.

"We're coming down to the end of the distribution process for our CARES fund which was passed down from the federal government to all the states to help offset unbudgeted expenses caused by coronavirus," said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper.

Cape County received approximately $9,235,000 in CARES Act funds and over the past four months the County Commission has allocated about half of that amount to reimburse schools, businesses and other organizations in the county for their unbudgeted coronavirus-related expenses.

To date, approximately $2.4 million has been allocated to public and private schools in the county, $617,000 to the Cape County Health Department, about $48,000 to hospitals and another $227,000 to a number of county businesses.

In addition, rural fire departments have been allocated about $152,000 while a number of other organizations have been designated to receive another $300,000. The commission also expects to receive another funding request later this month from Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET, which has been collecting reimbursement requests from area businesses.

"If you add up those amounts and the amounts I just recommended of up to $950,000 for the City of Jackson, up to $2.1 million for the city of Cape and up to $2.4 million for the county, it comes up to almost $9.2 million, leaving us about $49,000 to get us to $9.235 million," Koeper said.

The recommended amounts, he said, were based on a percentage of the police, fire and sheriff's department payrolls, not including supervisory personnel.

"The Cares Act allows distribution to local fire and police departments based on the fact they've been involved on the front lines," Koeper explained.

The county has already allocated approximately $352,000 of its CARES Act funds on behalf of the city of Cape Girardeau. That amount will be deducted from the maximum funding level approved for the city meaning Cape Girardeau will receive up to $1.748 million in coronavirus-related funding from the county.