County audit report shows positive cash flow for 2017

Cape Girardeau County's finances are in good shape and much improved over a year ago, according to audit results presented at Thursday's County Commission meeting -- overall revenue is up, and expenses are down.
Patrick Kintner of Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper & Associates CPA firm said an audit of the county's 2017 budget showed positive changes in several funds during a presentation at Thursday's regular county commission meeting.
Total revenue exceeded total expenses by $1.8 million, or about 14 percent, for the year that ended Dec. 31, according to the report.
That's an improvement over 2016's total revenue, which was lower than total expenses by nearly $1.4 million, the report noted.
General revenue overall increased by $613,000, largely because of an increase in tax collections, according to the report.
Sales tax collections increased by about $92,000, compared to a prior year increase of $26,000, and the Proposition 1 tax revenue increased by $93,000, compared to 2016's increase of about $26,000.
The 1 percent local use tax approved by voters in April 2015 revenue totaled $983,000, the report noted, up from 2016's total of $928,000.
The property tax levy for the county's general revenue fund increased total tax receipts by $291,000, which, according to the report, is in line with the increase in assessed valuation and in the levy, from $0.0506 to $0.0719.
General fees, fines and commissions decreased by $217,000 to $1.7 million, total, for 2017, the report stated.
Those revenues are largely comprised of commissions withheld on tax collections, recorder of deeds fees, fees for boarding federal prisoners and fees collected from the court system, among other items.
"Because of concealed weapon legislative changes, fees earned from permits declined by $138,217," the report stated.
Furthermore, the county earns a fee for boarding federal prisoners, and that revenue declined by nearly $105,000, according to the report.
State law allows up to $37.50 per day, per federal prisoner, reimbursement, according to Missouri statutes, and Cape Girardeau County charges about $22, said Tracy.
The state makes quarterly payments for reimbursements, and if the money isn't allocated, payments are delayed, Tracy said.
Other general revenue increased by $234,000, due largely to increases in Sheriff Commissary Fund receipts and proceeds from the sale of county property, according to the report.
