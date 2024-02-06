County audit report shows positive cash flow for 2017

Cape Girardeau County's finances are in good shape and much improved over a year ago, according to audit results presented at Thursday's County Commission meeting -- overall revenue is up, and expenses are down.

Patrick Kintner of Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper & Associates CPA firm said an audit of the county's 2017 budget showed positive changes in several funds during a presentation at Thursday's regular county commission meeting.

Total revenue exceeded total expenses by $1.8 million, or about 14 percent, for the year that ended Dec. 31, according to the report.

That's an improvement over 2016's total revenue, which was lower than total expenses by nearly $1.4 million, the report noted.

General revenue overall increased by $613,000, largely because of an increase in tax collections, according to the report.

Sales tax collections increased by about $92,000, compared to a prior year increase of $26,000, and the Proposition 1 tax revenue increased by $93,000, compared to 2016's increase of about $26,000.

The 1 percent local use tax approved by voters in April 2015 revenue totaled $983,000, the report noted, up from 2016's total of $928,000.

The property tax levy for the county's general revenue fund increased total tax receipts by $291,000, which, according to the report, is in line with the increase in assessed valuation and in the levy, from $0.0506 to $0.0719.