Updated high-definition aerial photography will help the Cape Girardeau County assessor's office and the public in several key areas, officials said Thursday.

The online tool, accessible to the public at capecounty.us/assessor.aspx, is like "Google Maps on steroids," county assessor Bob Adams said after Thursday's county commission meeting.

Adams said the county's photos are in high definition, unlike typical satellite images.

Additionally, where satellite imagery gives a top-down, or ortho, photographic view, the county's online tool allows for oblique, or angled, viewing, said Tony Smee, chief appraiser with the county assessor's office.

The high-definition, oblique viewing allows the assessor's office staff to review the county's parcels from the office, which doesn't eliminate the need for fieldwork, but helps increase efficiency, Smee said.

Tony Smee

Cape Girardeau County has about 600 square miles, Smee said, parceled into about 37,000 tracts.

In Jackson and Cape Girardeau, anytime a structure is built or modified, a permit is issued, and the assessor's office is notified, Smee said.

The assessor is not automatically informed of any building changes in the county, so it isn't possible for the office's staff to keep track of all changes in the county, Smee said.

The aerial photography last was updated in 2015, Adams said, and also was shot in 2012 and 2009.

Smee said these images can be cross-referenced to show changes in a property's structure, and a "changefinder" program set to take place in mid-2018 will check properties against 2009 images to pinpoint updates.

A small test run of the "changefinder" program reviewed 4,600 parcels and revealed more than 250 improvements, Adams said, which were valued at nearly $4 million.