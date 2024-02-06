County archives under budget on digitizing records

It is not every day the Cape Girardeau County Commission hears a project it authorized has come in under budget.

Marybeth Niederkorn, director of Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, reported Monday a planned $35,000 program to digitize more than 200 years of county records has come in approximately $4,500, or nearly 13%, under estimates.

ArcaSearch, a Cold Spring, Minnesota-based firm, sent a team in late 2022 to Jackson, site of the archives, to do the work.

"The company sent its image-capturing equipment, which included a foot pedal-operated table with pressurized air that ensures a paper record is perfectly flat," said Niederkorn, who has headed the archives center since November 2020.

"They also brought an overhead camera with a lighting rig, which can capture an entire page of an old record. They do some cleanup and convert the file, and this is what is uploaded onto (our) website."