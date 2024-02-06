County approves purchase of temperature kiosks

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday approved the purchase of five portable temperature verification kiosks to monitor temperatures of people entering several county buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kiosks, which will be capable of photographing individuals and tracking their temperatures over a period of time, will primarily be used by the sheriff's department and at the County Courthouse and the county Juvenile Center.
The units are being purchased from MHS Enterprises in Benton, Missouri, at a total cost of $8,313.75, which will be paid out of the county's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.
In the future, once the coronavirus pandemic has ended, county officials say the temperature kiosks will useful at other times, such as flu season.
In other business Monday, the County Commission approved a request from Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner to apply $3,571.30 worth of "credits" accumulated with a data preservation company called Fidlar Technologies of Davenport, Iowa, which will be used to help digitize more of the county's records, primarily survey documents, kept in the recorder of deeds' office.
